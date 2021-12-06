Teen arrested, charged in beating of Brazoswood High School classmate at gathering in Lake Jackson, police say

LAKE JACKSON, Texas – A teen has been arrested in connection with the severe beating of one of his classmates at a social gathering in Lake Jackson on Friday.

Reid Mitchell, 17, has been charged with aggravated assault.

On the night of the incident, Lake Jackson Police Department responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. regarding an assault at a home on Cherrywood Court.

They arrived to find 16-year-old Cole Hagen suffering from injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston.

The victim’s older brother, Cory Hagen, said Cole was invited out to the social gathering in the Lake Jackson Farms neighborhood by his peers.

Sometime after Cole arrived at the party, another teenager informed him that his car had been damaged, causing him to go outside to check out his vehicle.

Moments later, he was attacked and severely beaten by one or more teens who he believed were his friends. One of the students hit him from behind with a “blunt object,” Cory said.

Cory went on to say that the suspected ringleader of the entire incident planned the situation out earlier in the week.

After the students finished attacking Cole, they reportedly left him lying on the ground outside.

An investigation was launched and Mitchell was determined to be one of the perpetrators, police said. Mitchell and Hagen both attend Brazoswood High School.

Police believe the identity of all those involved has been established and other charges are pending.

This case is still an active investigation so anyone with information is urged to contact the Lake Jackson Police Department at (979) 415-2700.