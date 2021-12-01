Whataburger launches scholarship program

Whataburger's "refresh" look coming soon to restaurants

Texans’ beloved Whataburger is serving its communities in a new and generous way.

On Wednesday, the Texas-based food chain announced the launch of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship program, which is designed to financially help students planning to attend a college or university.

Whataburger is committing $500,000 to its program, which will award $5,000 scholarships to 100 students.

The funds are to be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies and housing for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

The application to apply for the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship program is now open and closes on Feb. 28, 2022.

For more on eligibility and application information, click here to visit the Whataburger Community Support page.