5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Nov. 29

Here are things to know for Monday, Nov. 29:

1. 11-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed by father while hunting in east Texas, authorities say

An 11-year-old girl died Saturday after she was accidentally shot by her father while hunting in east Texas, authorities say.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a hunting lease located between Young Road and Hickey Road in Hallsville.

Authorities say the father was using a high-powered rifle during a hunting session when the girl was shot.

Paramedics transported her to a hospital in Longview, west of Hallsville, where she died.

The father will not be charged, according to deputies.

The case is being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden.

2. Family members identify victim who was shot, killed outside convenience store in west Houston

Houston police are searching for a suspect who allegedly gunned down a man outside a convenience store in west Houston Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 10400 block of Richmond Ave. around 3 p.m.

According to police, two men were involved in some sort of altercation outside the store when one of them, who was sitting inside a vehicle, opened fire on the other man, who was standing at the driver’s side window.

The victim ran inside the store and asked for help, before collapsing and dying.

3. Teen shot by suspect while attempting to sell Sony PlayStation 5 in NW Harris County, deputies say

A 19-year-old man who was attempting to sell his Sony PlayStation 5 was allegedly shot by a suspect who may have thought it was a better idea to steal it.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a robbery call in the 8300 block of Gros Ventre lane shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a teen suffering a gunshot to the left side of his body.

The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

4. Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor

Actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday removed himself from consideration as a potential candidate for governor after months of toying with a campaign.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, McConaughey, who lives in Austin, said he was honored to be considered for “political leadership.”

“It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder,” McConaughey said. “It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

McConaughey’s video came just over two weeks before the candidate filing deadline for the Texas primary.

5. Families frustrated after traffic issues block trip to Santa’s Wonderland in College Station

Some families who were trying to pay a visit to Santa’s Wonderland in College Station were frustrated as they got tied up in a major traffic jam that seemingly had no end in sight.

Some people waited for hours in a long line along the highway before eventually deciding to give up and head back home.

Wendi Dodson shared pictures with KPRC2 that shows a sea of lights leading up to Santa’s Wonderland on Friday. She says her family waited in the car for six hours.

James and Beth Cerone said they drove two and half hours with a car full of toddlers. The family says they purchased tickets back in July, along with premiere parking and a carriage ride totaling $362.51. They said they never even made it across the overpass and blames the business for overselling tickets, as well as a failure of planning and logistics.

