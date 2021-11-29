50º

HPD: 2 on the run after deadly shooting at southwest Houston apartments

Bill Barajas, Reporter

Houston police are investigating after one man was shot to death at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after one man was shot to death at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Sunday.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department responded to the Villa Barcelona apartments located in the 7000 block of Bellerive around 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man dead inside a dark-colored Nissan SUV. Police say he sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

“It actually happened in the back of an apartment complex in a unit. A witness tried to help load him in a car and tried to transport him but once he came out, he noticed he was deceased,” said Sgt. Ibrahim Almasri.

Police said it’s unclear what caused the shooting but believe the victim and two other men had some sort of altercation.

Investigators told KPRC witnesses reported seeing the two suspects run from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS.

