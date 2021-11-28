Man faces charges after neighbor was shot, killed at apartment complex in Kingwood

Tyler J. Binette, 20, is facing murder charges for killing his 58-year-old neighbor in Kingwood.

HOUSTON – A man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of his neighbor during an altercation early Saturday in Kingwood.

Tyler J. Binette, 20, is charged with the murder that took place at an apartment complex located at the 2700 block of Bens Branch Drive, Houston police sa.

According to police, the neighbor, 58, went upstairs to the third-floor unit where he heard loud music and two men arguing. That was when at some point the argument escalated and investigators say Binette opened fire at the neighbor, killing him.

Binette was arrested at the scene and was charged for his role in the shooting, police say. The other man involved in the argument was not charged.

Binette is set to appear in court on Tuesday.