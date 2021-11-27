Man in custody after apparent argument between friends leaves one dead, HPD says

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting they say stemmed from an argument

HOUSTON – An argument between two men that ended in gunfire left one man dead early Sunday morning, Houston police say.

It happened at an apartment complex located at the 2700 block of Bens Branch Drive in Kingwood at 3 a.m.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found one man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the man lived in the first floor of an apartment unit and attempted to visit the upstairs unit. That is when police say an argument ensued and one of the men apparently fired gunshots at the victim and several others.

Police say they believe both the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Police say they have one suspect in custody. It is unknown if he will face any charges.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.