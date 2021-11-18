Woman causes chain-reaction crash after hitting HPD unit on Gulf Freeway near the Beltway, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a woman struck a Houston Police Department unit on Gulf Freeway near the Beltway Thursday, which caused a chain reaction.

Officers said they responded to a crash on the north lanes of Gulf Freeway and the Beltway around 1:45 a.m.

According to investigators, officers were conducting an investigation with some of the right lanes closed. Police said a woman driving a silver Ford Fusion crashed into one HPD cruiser. The woman hit the cruiser so hard, it spun the car and pushed into another HPD car, which then hit a Harris County Sheriff’s Office pickup truck, authorities said.

Police said the woman was transported by the Houston Fire Department to an area hospital with a few broken bones.

Officers and deputies were at the scene conducting an investigation after the crash. According to investigators, there is a suspicion the woman was driving while intoxicated and if she was, she will get a DWI charge as well as an intoxicated assault charge.

All inbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted onto the Beltway. Lanes were closed for hours but have since reopened.