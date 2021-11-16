NIKE postpones Travis Scott’s sneaker launch ‘out of respect’ for Astroworld Festival victims

Representatives announced Monday afternoon that NIKE will not be releasing their new collaboration with Travis Scott any time soon.

According to a message on NIKE’s website, the brand decided to delay the launch “out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival.”

Those who were waiting on this drop will have to hold out a little longer after NIKE postponed the launch.

The shoes that were expected to be released were the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.

NIKE did not reveal if the collaboration will ever truly come out, as Scott continues to face backlash amid mounting lawsuits.

