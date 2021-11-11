No evidence security guard felt prick in neck before falling unconscious at Astroworld Festival, Houston police chief says

During a news conference Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there was no evidence a security guard was “pricked” in the neck before falling unconscious at Astroworld festival Friday, despite previous reports.

HOUSTON – During a news conference Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there was no evidence a security guard was “pricked” in the neck before falling unconscious at Astroworld festival Friday, despite previous reports to police.

On Saturday, during his first briefing following the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Finner related a report from event medical personnel that a security guard had felt a prick in his neck while working the event. When he was examined, the security guard fell unconscious, per the report. Paramedics reportedly administered Narcan, which revived the security office. Medical staff said they observed what appeared to be a needle prick on the man’s neck.

Finner said detectives have since located the security guard. Finner said the man’s account of the incident is not consistent with the report relayed by medical personnel. The security guard told police no one injected him with drugs. Rather, he fell unconscious when he was struck in the head.

“We want to clear that part up,” Finner said.

View Finner’s Saturday statement on the report here.

