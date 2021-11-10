HPD provides update on investigation into fatal crowd surge incident at Astroworld festival

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner speaks at the press conference addressing the cancellation of the Astroworld festival at the Wyndham Hotel family reunification center on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what they describe as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday during a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

Finner will provide an update on the department’s criminal investigation into the massive crowd surge which led to the deaths of eight people at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival Friday night.

Finner has not held a news conference since Saturday but said in a statement on Monday that he had a “brief and respectful” meeting with Scott and the rapper’s head of security on Friday before the festival.

“I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years in law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation,” Finner said. “I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any unscheduled events.”