Governor Abbott forms special task force for concert safety following Astroworld Festival tragedy

TEXAS – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the formation of the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety following the tragedy that unfolded at the Astroworld Festival that left eight concertgoers dead and injured hundreds of others.

The task force, which will be led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony, will consist of safety experts, law enforcement, firefighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others.

“We are going to be able to provide feedback from those individuals who work these types of events, and again, ensure that law enforcement is being utilized the way that they should be,” said Jennifer Szimanski, the spokeswoman for Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

The task force is set to hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas. Following these meetings, the task force will produce a report of recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.

“Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans — and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security,” said Abbott. " To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again in the Lone Star State, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue.”

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is one of the organizations selected to join the task force. They talked to KPRC 2 about their role.

“Our role is to enforce any laws related to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code as well as the licensing and the regulation of events like this, which include the sale of alcohol,” said TABC spokesman Chris Porter. “And of course, any risks or consequences that come from those sales.”

In addition to music industry representatives to be announced in the coming days, the task force consists of representatives from the following organizations: