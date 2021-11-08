73º

Travis Scott to refund Astroworld Festival attendees, will not perform in Las Vegas, NBC News reports

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Travis Scott announced he will provide full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld Festival after a “crowd surge” left eight dead on Friday night, sources told NBC News on Monday.

The rapper tells NBC News that he is “too distraught to play” after the events at NRG Park.

Sources also told NBC News that he will not perform at this weekend’s “Day N’ Vegas” Festival in Las Vegas. He was scheduled to headline the show this Saturday along with other artists such as Doja Cat, Saweetie, and Lil Baby.

