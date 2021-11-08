5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Nov. 8

Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Here are things to know for Monday, Nov. 8:

1. At least 5 lawsuits filed after 8 killed during Astroworld Festival

At least five lawsuits were filed Sunday afternoon after eight people and several others were injured during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park.

Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry filed one of the first lawsuits against rappers Travis Scott and Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation and NRG Stadium in connection with a tragic event at the Astroworld music festival.

Henry filed on behalf of 23-year-old Kristian Paredes from Austin who accused the rappers, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of negligence, according to the Daily Mail.

Henry’s firm, Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys, confirmed the lawsuit in a Facebook posting here.

2. ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY: 6 out of 8 victims of Astroworld Festival identified. Here’s what we know

KPRC 2 is learning more about the victims who died during Friday night’s tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

The victim’s ages range from 14-27 years old, authorities said in a news conference on Saturday.

On Friday night, a crowd of approximately 50,000 people amassed at NRG Park, where a crowd surge claimed the lives of eight attendees and sent several others to the hospital.

Read more on each of the victims below.

3. Mattress Mack holds prayer vigil for Astroworld Festival victims

On Sunday, people prayed for the eight people who lost their lives at the Astroworld Music Festival Friday night.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale hosted a prayer vigil at the Annunciation Catholic Church.

“We’re all at a loss explaining what happened. All we can do is pray for the ones who unfortunately perished, and pray for the ones who are still injured,” McIngvale said.

Several officials, including Judge Lina Hidalgo, Chief Sam Peña and Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan attended the vigil to honor the lives lost.

4. Vaccination slots filling up as Texas children ages 5-11 receive first COVID-19 vaccines

For months, Pearland realtor Gerald Hatter had been anxiously waiting on news that her 11-year-old daughter Bella Hatter would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use for children ages 5-11, Bella received her first dose. She is one of 2.9 million children in that younger age group who are now eligible for the vaccine in Texas.

“It’s liberating,” Hatter said. “My daughter was the last person in the family to get vaccinated because the rest of us were already protected. So it was still kind of an anxious situation whenever we went somewhere.”

5. Correa, Gurriel earn Gold Glove Awards for 2021 season

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company Inc. announced Sunday that Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Yuli Gurriel have won the American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award for their respective positions.

Astros RHP Zack Greinke, catcher Martin Maldonado and rightfielder Kyle Tucker were also finalists for AL Gold Glove Awards.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award was created in 1957, and since then the award has served as the highest symbol of defensive excellence in Major League Baseball. The winners are determined by combining votes from Major League managers and coaches with a sabermetric component.

Correa becomes the second shortstop in franchise history to win a Gold Glove, joining Roger Metzger in 1973.

