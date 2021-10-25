5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Oct. 25

Here are things to know for Monday, Oct. 25:

1. 3 children, including skeletal remains of possible 9-year-old, found inside abandoned apartment in west Harris County, sheriff confirms

Three children and skeletal remains, possibly of another juvenile, have been found inside an apartment in west Harris County, HCSO confirmed Sunday.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office did a welfare check at an apartment complex located at 3535 Green Crest, near Addicks Clodine and Westpark Tollway around 3:15 p.m., after a 15-year-old called and said his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was in the next room.

“This is very shocking for me, very shocking and sad. And my thing is, where are the parents?” asked resident Kayla Williams.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the three children, who were ages 15, 10 and 7, were found inside of the apartment and may have been there for months, maybe even a year. Investigators said the 15-year-old told him his parents have not lived in the apartment for months.

2. Texas drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2″ at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerrville police said.

The injured victims were taken to various hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition. The majority of the other injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, although the condition of a 26-year-old man was unknown, authorities said. A 4-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations.

3. Concertgoers create ‘chaotic’ scene at NRG Arena after rapper Playboi Carti cancels Houston show

A mob of concertgoers created a “chaotic” scene at NRG Arena after a concert held by rapper Playboi Carti was quietly canceled.

According to pictures and video shared by fans with KPRC 2, fans were lined up for the Saturday night concert held at NRG Arena, where things began to turn for the worst.

Jordan Martinez was one of thousands waiting to see rapper Playboi Carter perform.

“We showed up like an hour early and everybody started going crazy. It was chaos. It was a war zone honestly. It was mosh pits, fights and everything,” Jordan Martinez said.

“And it was pouring rain and a lot of people were getting upset because it was raining and they wouldn’t let us in,” Hannah Sampson said.

4. KPRC 2 Investigates: Teen loses thousands in Bitcoin fraud

Technology is always changing, including the way we spend money. More people are buying into cryptocurrency and thieves are busy trying to figure out how to cash in too. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has one family’s cryptocurrency fraud story and what anyone considering crypto should know.

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrencies are digital coins that allow people to make payments to each other online. It’s also a way to invest your money. One Houston dad says he’s worried his teenage son is losing thousands of dollars with crypto.

“He’s been investing since he was a sophomore in high school,” said Elias Garcia, Senior.

“I always had like a little fame for just numbers. Like, I was always good at math. So it’s like, numbers money, kind of correlate,” said Elias Junior.

Elias Garcia Senior knows his son is good with money but his latest buy on a cryptocurrency website has him worried.

5. Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making

Freddie Freeman swinging onto baseball’s biggest stage for the first time, Jose Altuve & Co. back for more. Luis Garcia, Framber Valdez and a fresh set of Houston arms facing Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and these eager, young Atlanta bats.

And the endless quest for Mr. Dusty Baker.

Braves-Astros, a lot to savor in this World Series — even a family faceoff. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker’s son, Troy, is a Houston hitting coach.

“It’s like the Snitkers are going to have a World Series trophy in their house here,” dad said Saturday night. “I don’t know who is going to own it, but we’re going to have one. So that’s a pretty cool thing, too.”

A matchup six decades in the making, pairing former National League rivals who’ve played more than 700 times, including five postseason series.

