Community selling barbecue plates to raise funds for family of Harris County Pct. 4 deputy severely injured in ambush attack

HOUSTON – A barbecue pit was fired up early Sunday morning filling the air on Cavalcade and Hirsch with the smells of good ole’ Texas barbecue for a fundraiser supporting Harris County Precinct 4 deputy Darryl Garrett.

The idea behind the barbecue plate sale was good food, for an even better cause.

The barbecue plate sale is being held at Puff Pass It CBD & More located at 4130 1/2 Cavalcade St. in northeast Houston and is organized by owner Tonya Ashley with the love of family and close friends in mind.

“My heart went out to the Garrett family because this is so tragic, you know he just lost his father a few years ago the same time,” Ashley said in reference to Garrett. “[I have known] him since he was a kid.”

Garrett was one of three Pct. 4 deputy constables shot while working an off duty security job outside the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge in north Houston. The shooting back on October 16th was considered an ambush attack.

As Garrett works to recover, those close to his family are making sure to show support.

“We’re doing chicken and sausage you know for the family and stuff. Raise a little funds and everything,” said Garonzick Benson with K & B Catering.

Benson said donating food and time is a small gesture they hope would make a big impact.

“We couldn’t do nothing without supporting the family man, it wouldn’t be right,” Benson said.

The plate sale ends at 4 p.m. Donations are also accepted during normal business hours.

All proceeds from Sunday’s plate sale will go towards Garrett’s mother.