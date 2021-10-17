VIDEO: Cypress home shines with Spooktacular Halloween light show

CYPRESS, Texas – A Cypress man has transformed his home into a dazzling, choreographed light display celebrating all-things spooky. There are strobe lights, multiple songs and oodles of Halloween cheer. The wholesome, family-friendly spectacle is perfect for kids and kids at heart. It’s the sort of heartwarming thing that makes you truly excited to celebrate Halloween

Greg Hebert’s carefully crafted light show features several beloved songs of the season, including “This is Halloween” from the Tim Burton movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Witch Doctor,” and the Ghostbusters theme song.

“IT’S BACK!!!! By popular demand!!!,” Herbert wrote of the lightshow. “This year’s version however is bigger and better!!! More strobes, color corrections, more elements and much better choreography and mouth movements!!! DON’T MISS THIS ONE!!!”

Herbert began hosting his incredible light show last year. In a 2020 interview with KPRC 2 Herbert said it took hundreds of hours to create the choreographed display.

Ad

“It took me nine hours to make the face animations so they can sync with the music, having to go to bed until 4 a.m. to make sure they were working right!” Herbert told KPRC 2 in 2020.

Spectators can view the show daily from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. now through Christmas. Herbert’s home is located in the 10000 block of Sweetwood Drive near Cypress North Houston Drive in Cypress. Tune in to 107.1 FM to hear the music that the light show is choreographed to.

Watch clips of the light show below: