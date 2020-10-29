WATCH: Cypress man turns home into spooktacular light show choreographed to ‘This is Halloween’

CYPRESS, Texas – A Cypress homeowner decked out his home for Halloween.

Greg Hebert used the latest technology to bring life and fun through his Halloween decor, while jamming to songs such as “This is Halloween" from the classic Tim Burton movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Hebert told KPRC this is the first year doing the animated light show that spanned over 100 hours of work including the time to choreograph each mouth movement manually on the four spooky faces.

“It took me nine hours to make the face animations so they can sync with the music, having to go to bed until 4 a.m. to make sure they were working right!” he told KPRC.

His display also included “Monster” by Christian rock band Skillet, and the “Ghostbusters” theme. Hebert said many people googled the “This is Halloween” song and his video on YouTube was listed high on the results.

“I haven’t seen [The Nightmare Before Christmas] myself, but this song in particular is what made it so popular," Hebert said.

You can see the display in person at the 10000 block of Sweetwood Drive near Cypress North Houston Drive in Cypress from 6:15-10:30 p.m until Saturday. Hebert told KPRC that visitors can tune in to 88.5 FM on a FM transmitter to listen to the music playing at the light display.

You can watch the full display below. Video courtesy of Greg Hebert.