National Transportation Safety Board on site investigating fiery plane crash in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – National Transportation Safety Board members gathered early Wednesday morning to find answers to why a plane heading to Boston ended up in flames near the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire Tuesday.

Department of Public Safety officials told KPRC 2 the plane attempted to take off around 10 a.m. on Tuesday but it never left the ground, skidding off the runway.

Officials said 21 people were able to get off the plane before it burst into flames. Only two people were hurt with minor injuries.

“The aircraft held together long enough for everybody to get off and get off in one piece and we thank our lucky stars,” Fire Chief Tim Gibson said.

NTSB officials said there will be a press conference later on Wednesday.

