Local News

‘Training paid off’: Pilot tells KPRC 2 it looks like Brookshire plane pilot ‘did the best they could,’ actions saved lives

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

KPRC 2 employee Ryan McDonald discusses the emergency landing situation facing the pilot in the Brookshire crash.
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 employee and pilot Ryan McDonald said the pilot at the helm of the Brookshire plane that crashed at Houston Executive Airport on Tuesday “looks like they did the best they could” and “the training paid off” as no lives were lost and there was only minor reported injury.

McDonald said the issue that could have brought the plane to its outcome could have been any number of things, from fuel contamination to a mechanical issue or even a loading problem, but it will take a full investigation before the exact cause is determined.

For more with McDonald, watch below.

KPRC 2 employee and pilot Ryan McDonald addresses the plane crash in Brookshire, Texas.
