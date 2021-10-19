Partly Cloudy icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Watch live: Fire crews responding after plane crashes in Brookshire

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Katy, plane crash, Morton Road, Brookshire
Sky 2 is near a plane crash in Brookshire, Texas.
Sky 2 is near a plane crash in Brookshire, Texas.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Fire crews are responding to a report of plane crash in Brookshire near Katy, officials said.

The crash occurred around 10:08 a.m. near Houston Executive Airport near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said.

21 people, including three crew members, were on board when the plane crashed, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. All passengers were removed from the plane.

Only one injury has been reported, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter