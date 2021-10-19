Watch live: Fire crews responding after plane crashes in Brookshire

Sky 2 is near a plane crash in Brookshire, Texas.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Fire crews are responding to a report of plane crash in Brookshire near Katy, officials said.

The crash occurred around 10:08 a.m. near Houston Executive Airport near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said.

21 people, including three crew members, were on board when the plane crashed, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. All passengers were removed from the plane.

Only one injury has been reported, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.