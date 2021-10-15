5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Oct. 15

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after he got Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel to ground out to end the top of the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Here are things to know for Friday, Oct. 15:

1. 1-year-old hit by vehicle in Fort Bend County, deputies confirm

A 1-year-old has been transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an auto-ped near Majestic Point Drive and LJ Parkway around 7 p.m.

Deputies said the toddler was outside alone when he walked in the street and was hit by an SUV. The child was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Deputies said the driver stopped and rendered aid.

2. Fort Bend County man issued fake CPR certification cards to hundreds of people from his county home, authorities say

Fort Bend County authorities say since 2014, Ubadire Sampson Anosike ran an operation out of his Fort Bend County residence to issue fake CPR certification cards to Texas residents.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Rodney Glendening said about a month ago, a resident, Erica Washington, came forward to say that her CPR instruction permit information had been used in a fraudulent manner.

For seven years, authorities said Anosike sold the fake cards to hospital and child care employees who require CPR certification or lifesaving techniques. Anosike didn’t have any training or any instructions, but by simply “showing up,” Glendening said.

3. Banned books back on shelves in Katy ISD after parents claimed author was teaching ‘critical race theory’

Katy Independent School District said they reinstated an award-winning children’s author books more than a week after parents claimed the subject matter promoted “critical race theory.”

“Earlier this week, the review committee met and determined the appropriateness of the book, “New Kid.” The reading material is already back on District library shelves and the virtual author visit is scheduled to take place on October 25 as part of the instructional day,” Katy ISD said in a statement to KPRC 2.

4. Some customers experiencing issues after PNC-BBVA Bank merger

Several Houston area customers said since BBVA USA merged with PNC Bank, they’ve experienced issues.

Cordella Daniels has been a customer since the beginning. The 75-year-old has been with the banking institution more than 50 years ago when it first opened in Galveston as Guaranty Federal Savings and Loan Association, which collapsed and changed hands over the decades.

BBVA is no more. The bank is now PNC Bank. More than 2.6 million BBVA consumer, business and corporate customers were switched over.

Daniels said she was notified six to eight weeks ago and was told she’d have to contact all her billers with her new account info to make automatic debits a smooth transition starting Oct. 8.

5. Astros’ McCullers’ status still uncertain for ALCS

One day before the Houston Astros begin their American League Championship Series with the Boston Red Sox, the status of star pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is still uncertain.

McCullers had exited after pitching four innings of the Astros’ series-clinching Game 4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday after 73 pitches with forearm tightness.

On Thursday, Astros GM James Click said McCullers has undergone an MRI and that the team’s still awaiting the results before making any decisions.

