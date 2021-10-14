Cloudy icon
78º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Watch live: Fort Bend County authorities discuss undercover sting involving CPR certification fraud

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Fort Bend County, Eric Fagan, Cinco Ranch, CPR

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County authorities are expected to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss an undercover sting operation in Cinco Ranch involving what authorities said involved fraudulent CPR certifications in Fort Bend County.

Sheriff Eric Fagan, Lt. Rodney Glendening, and Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division’s Fraud and Special Crimes Units will provide information on the sting.

Watch the livestream in the video player above at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email