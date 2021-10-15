Some customers experiencing issues after PNC-BBVA Bank merger

HOUSTON – Several Houston area customers said since BBVA USA merged with PNC Bank, they’ve experienced issues.

Cordella Daniels has been a customer since the beginning. The 75-year-old has been with the banking institution more than 50 years ago when it first opened in Galveston as Guaranty Federal Savings and Loan Association, which collapsed and changed hands over the decades.

BBVA is no more. The bank is now PNC Bank. More than 2.6 million BBVA consumer, business and corporate customers were switched over.

Daniels said she was notified six to eight weeks ago and was told she’d have to contact all her billers with her new account info to make automatic debits a smooth transition starting Oct. 8.

Nearly a week later, Daniels said she still doesn’t have a new account, routing number or debit card. She said she’s called her new bank and even spoke to a teller in person at a branch.

“She said we know of the situation. I told her that’s fine for you to know it, but you haven’t let your customers know it,” Daniels recalled telling a female teller.

PNC Bank issued a statement saying, in part:

“We apologize for any inconvenience that some customers may be experiencing, and we truly appreciate their patience as we work to provide them with the access and support, they expect from us.”

Daniels said she hasn’t checked her online account yet, but since she knows she has money in the bank, she hopes there are no issues with her automatic bill withdrawals as she continues to wait on her new account information.