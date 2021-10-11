5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Oct. 11

Three-year-old Christopher Ramirez was found alive Saturday morning and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Here are things to know for Monday, Oct. 11:

1. Man in wheelchair shot in the neck in apparent drive-by shooting, police say

Houston police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that targeted a man in a wheelchair Saturday evening.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the 7500 block of Longpoint near Antoine in the Spring Branch area.

Police say the victim, 42, was approached by a car and believe four males were inside. That is when several shots were fired at the man in the wheelchair.

The man was hit in the neck and was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to an HPD commander at the scene.

2. Wrong way driver leads to 4-vehicle crash that killed 1 person, HCSO says

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a four-vehicle wreck that left one dead and injured several others.

The crash occurred at 11:43 p.m. on Highway 249 southbound at Seton Lake Drive in northwest Harris County.

On Saturday evening, Christopher Johnson, who HCSO investigators say he drove a black Dodge Journey, was traveling northbound on the southbound lanes on Highway 249, when they collided head-on with another vehicle, a gray Toyota Matrix, driven by Ricky Phillips. Johnson did not stop according to law enforcement.

3. 3-year-old toddler who vanished near his Grimes County home to be released from hospital Monday

Three-year-old Christopher Ramirez was found alive Saturday morning and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office released an update on Christopher Sunday, saying he’s improving and will possibly be released from the hospital on Monday.

Update on Christopher from Grimes County Sheriff’s Office:

“An update or Christopher Ramirez shows that he has been improving at the hospital and doing very well. Sgt. Martha Smith of the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office who has been with the Ramirez family throughout this ordeal reports from the hospital that he more than likely will be released on Monday 11 October 2021 and return home...”

4. KPRC 2 Investigates Texas Rent Relief program: Why some renters have been approved for payment but haven’t received a dime

Now to the latest on a KPRC 2 Investigation our team has been following for weeks. A program meant to help people pay rent and other bills, still has a lot of people waiting and it’s not just tenants who are frustrated with what’s going on. The state of Texas has more than one billion dollars to give out to people who need help paying their bills. But it’s not a fast process. We are learning more about why there are delays in the Texas Rent Relief program that has a lot of tenants and landlords asking questions.

Landlord helps tenants apply for help with Texas Rent Relief

Douglas Ripley owns this 19 unit apartment complex in northeast Houston. He’s trying to help a few of his tenants to get payments from the Texas Rent Relief program. But it hasn’t been easy.

“Each time you would call back, they would say that there is something missing,” said Douglas.

They’ve been waiting now for two months.

“We have not received a dime,” he said.

5. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 Sunday flight

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights in total, or 29% of its schedule, as of 7 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line was Allegiant, which canceled 6% of its flights. American Airlines canceled 5% of its flights, while Spirit canceled 4% on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. On Saturday, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 800 flights.

Southwest Airlines said in an emailed statement that it had experienced weather challenges in its Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, which were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region. Those issues triggered delays and prompted significant cancellations for the airlines beginning Friday evening.

