McDonald’s offering free ‘Thank you’ meals to educators nationwide

McDonald’s is giving away free breakfast to teachers, faculty and staff for five straight days in October as a “Thank you” for all they do.

Starting Oct. 11-15, all educators can head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast.

The “Thank You Meals” will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hashbrowns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé® hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

The five-day giveaway is McDonald’s “first big national thank you gesture” for teachers, Jennifer “JJ” Healan, the company’s vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement, said in an interview with USA TODAY.