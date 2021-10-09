Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

3-year-old Grimes County boy missing since Wednesday found safe, Texas Equusearch confirms

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Grimes County
Christopher Ramirez, 3, found safe after wandering around for four days straight.
Christopher Ramirez, 3, found safe after wandering around for four days straight. (Tim Miller/Texas Equusearch)

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Christopher Ramirez, the 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday in Grimes County has been found, Texas Equusearch confirms.

Christopher was found wandering around FM 1486 north of Highway 249, according to search crews.

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller received a tip from a landowner who reportedly spotted Christopher, who was found dehydrated in a wooded area seven miles from his home.

The child was taken to a hospital where Miller says he will be treated for dehydration symptoms. His mother, Araceli Nunez was seen accompanying her son in an ambulance.

Authorities and Miller say they do not believe foul play was involved in Christopher’s disappearance.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email