Authorities searching for 3-year-old boy who went missing while playing with dog in Grimes County

Grimes County – Authorities are searching for a 3-year-old boy who they said went missing while chasing a neighbors dog in Grimes County.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was last seen in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision around 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.

According to reports, the family was unloading groceries when Ramirez spotted a neighbors dog and started playing with it. Moments later, the family said the boy was gone.

Deputies said Ramirez, who is 3 feet tall and 40 to 45 pounds, was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, unknown color shorts and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Law enforcement said they believe Ramirez may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.