HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner will hold a news conference with HPD Robbery commanders and Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski of the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to discuss an ongoing investigation following the arrests of numerous robbery suspects.

The event will be held Monday at 11 a.m.