League City man dies after he was shot multiple times in suspected robbery, police say

HOUSTON – Police are trying to determine who fatally shot a man multiple times during a suspected robbery in League City.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Waterside Drive around 11:21 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a Jeffrey Johnson, 58, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a garage. Witnesses saw possible suspects flee the scene on foot.

Johnson died at the hospital.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.

KPRC 2 is working to get more information and will share it in this developing report as it becomes available.