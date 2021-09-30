Officers chase down possibly intoxicated wrong-way driver on the North Freeway, HPD says

CONROE, Texas – Houston police, with the help of Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies, said they were able to catch up to a wrong-way driver traveling on the North Freeway Thursday morning. Authorities said the chase ended in Montgomery County.

Officers said they were notified around 2:40 a.m. about a driver that was traveling northbound in southbound lanes on N. 610 Loop. Police said they were following the driver on the northbound side of the lanes with lights and sirens.

According to investigators, Montgomery County units were able to shut down the southbound lanes near Creighton Road and spiked the suspect’s tires at least once, pursuing the vehicle after the freeway was shut down to traffic. Authorities said the suspect finally came to a stop right before Creighton.

The driver eventually got out through the driver’s side window and was detained by deputies, investigators said.

At this time, authorities believe the man was intoxicated. Investigators said he told them he had left a restaurant before the chase ensued.

The driver is expected to face charges in both Montgomery and Harris counties.