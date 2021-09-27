Former Houston Astros outfielder George Springer selling $1.8M Sienna home

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re a die-hard Astros fanatic, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream house vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this Houston-area home.

By the numbers: $1,800,000 | 5 bedrooms | 6 bathrooms | 1 game room | 1 home theater

As if his departure weren’t tough enough for Houston Astros fans already, former Astros ace George Springer will soon list his Sienna home for $1.8 million -- reminding Houston baseball fans of his absence and stressing the finality of his exit.

Springer made his MLB debut for the Astros on April 16, 2014, at Minute Maid Park. In January 2021, Springer signed a six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays worth $150 million.

A model home built by Toll Brothers, the abode boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Highlights include a game room, home theater and pool.

“This is a tough and bittersweet decision for the Springers to sell this home as many fond memories have been made in this home,” said Rodney Hamp, who’s real estate agency represents the listing.

Hamp, who’s worked with Springer on multiple occasions, detailed how the outfielder came to own the home.

“Bo Porter, previous Manager for the Houston Astros referred George (and several others) to me when George and Charlise arrived in Houston,” Hamp said. “From the minute George, Charlise and I connected we quickly became good friends and I’ve been so blessed to have known them and have countless memories.

“The first home George and Charlise purchased was in Sugar Land. Although a new home under construction, it was a very modest home for a professional athlete. I can remember walking into the home and George’s response was ‘This is like a mansion.’ Little did he know in a few years he would soon become one of America’s loved superstars leading the Astros to a World Series and being named the MVP.

“The day after winning the world series, George called and said “Rod, I’m on my way to New York for SNL taping but Charlise and I need to move ASAP as we need a place that is gated and has privacy.”

Hamp had recently heard Houston-based builder Toll Brothers was selling its model home in Sienna and paid a visit to their office. Hamp said he was told trying to procure the house was a “waste of time” -- it hadn’t even hit the market and it already had 18 offers. That’s when Hamp name-dropped his client. And, as Hamp said “Well, the rest is history.”

“As we all know, homebuilders spend big bucks on their model homes to ‘wow’ those who walk in the front door,” Hamp said. “This Toll Brothers masterpiece turns a ‘wow’ into a ‘WOW’ as the 5 bedroom, 5 ½ bath, game room / theater room home is located on a large lot with a spectacular and secluded back yard that is a paradise.”

For more information on the listing, call (281) 937-9088 or visit hampteam.com.

