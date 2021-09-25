Man charged with murder in connection with teen’s road rage death posts bond, no longer in custody

Gerald Wayne Williams, the Houston man charged with killing a teenager during a road rage incident in July, made bail Friday and walked out of jail.

Gerald Wayne Williams, the Houston man charged with killing a teenager during a road rage incident in July, made bail Friday.

Williams, 34, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of David Castro, 17.

Castro was fatally shot in the head during a July 6 road rage incident, which began near Minute Maid Park on Chartres Street around 11 p.m. Castro was one of two passengers in a pickup truck driven by his father Paul Castro. The trio were headed home following an Astros game when they encountered a hostile driver in a white Buick sedan.

The man cut in front of the Castro family’s truck as the vehicles were merging into a single lane. After a some sort of crash occurred, the two drivers exchanged gestures and the gunman began following the Castro family. Castro’s father drove at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude the driver. As he made a U-turn at the intersection of N Wayside Drive and the East Freeway, the gunman fired two shots at the family’s truck, fatally striking David.

On July 20, investigators located the suspect vehicle torched and abandoned in a field, court records showed.

Williams was charged with murder on Friday, July 30. Investigators said his cell phone records, which pinpointed his travel history, were a key piece of evidence.

On Monday, Aug. 2, Williams turned himself in to police at HPD Headquarters.

Shortly after, a judge set Williams’ bond at $350,000.

Williams was released from jail in February 2020 after serving twelve years for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“David’s senior year is over as is my life as I knew it,” wrote Paul Castro in a social media post Friday night. “Gerald Wayne Williams is free. David is dead.”