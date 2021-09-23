VIDEO: Pearland police release body camera footage of Johneisha Lewis’ arrest

HOUSTON – Body camera video released by the Pearland Police Department shows footage of a woman’s arrest that included police officers using a Taser.

You can watch the full body camera footage released by police in the video player above. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Police said Johneisha Lewis was going 28 miles over the speed limit in the school zone on Kirby Drive near Shadow Creek Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrested Lewis and she was charged with evading and resisting arrest. She was being held on a $26,000 bond.

Johneisha Lewis (KPRC 2)

The officers were placed under administrative review.

