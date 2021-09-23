Pearland Police Department investigating arrest of woman speeding in school zone, police say

PEARLAND – Pearland police are investigating a controversial arrest in Pearland that lead to an officer using a taser on a driver.

Police said Johneisha Lewis was going 28 miles over the speed limit in the school zone on Kirby Drive near Shadow Creek Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An officer tried to stop Lewis but she allegedly kept driving and finally pulled over a half a mile away on Discovery Bay Drive and Business Center Drive.

They said Lewis resisted and a second officer shot her with a taser.

Officers arrested Lewis and she was charged with evading and resisting arrest. She was being held on a $26,000 bond.

The officers were placed under administrative review.

Police plan to release the officers’ body camera video Thursday afternoon to be transparent as possible.