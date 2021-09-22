US Space Force unveils new uniform prototypes

The US Space Force, the newest branch of the US military, unveiled a new uniform prototype for its members.

The new uniforms were unveiled during a speech by Gen. Jay Raymond, commander of the US Space Force, at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference, CNN reports.

According to CNN, Space Force members, known as Guardians, will don a navy-blue uniform featuring a series of silver buttons with the US Space Force symbol on them running diagonally from the right shoulder down the front of the chest.

The name pin will be displayed on the left side, worn on the front beneath the left shoulder.

The ensemble also features a light blue collar that is slightly visible below the uniform.

