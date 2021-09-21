New poll reveals where Gov. Abbott stands against potential challengers Beto O’Rourke, Matthew McConaughey

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in San Antonio. Gov. Abbott, in defending Texas' near-ban on abortions, says women and girls who are raped won't be forced to give birth because the new law "provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion." But that's not how pregnancy works. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A new poll reveals that support for Gov. Greg Abbott is declining in comparison to his potential challengers Beto O’Rourke and Matthew McConaughey.

The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler have conducted multiple polls among Texas registered voters to determine who “leads” in the race for governor.

In April, actor Matthew McConaughey proved to be a viable candidate as he led 12 points over Abbott.

Then, in a second poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler, Abbott took one percent lead over McConaughey.

In a new poll, overall support for Abbott appears to be diminishing, “potentially leaving him vulnerable to the likes of actor Matthew McConaughey and former congressman Beto O’Rourke,” according to The Dallas Morning News.

According to the pool, Abbott is approved by 45% of people surveyed.

Meanwhile, McConaughey currently leads Abbott 44-35 in the poll, and O’Rourke, who has also not officially launched a campaign, closed the gap between himself and Abbott from 12 points to five, the survey finds.