Poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott holds slight lead over potential challenger Matthew McConaughey

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a slight lead over potential challenger Matthew McConaughey in a hypothetical race for governor, a new poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows.

According to the poll, Abbott has a one percent lead over McConaughey, which is “not statistically significant,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

The poll revealed the incumbent is favored by 39 percent of Texans surveyed while his potential celebrity challenger is favored by 38 percent.

In a previous poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, McConaughey held a 12-point lead over Abbott.

McConaughey has not confirmed his run for Texas governor but has hinted at it multiple times.

In a March interview with Crime Stoppers of Houston, the beloved Oscar winner said it is “a true consideration.”

Texas’ gubernatorial election happens Nov. 8, 2022.

Per the candidate filing deadline, McConaughey has until Dec. 13, 2021, to get on the ballot for the March primaries.