Partly Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott holds slight lead over potential challenger Matthew McConaughey

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Politics
,
Texas
,
Greg Abbott
,
Matthew McConaughey
ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del martes 8 de junio de 2021, el gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott habla en conferencia de prensa en Austin, Texas. (AP Foto/Eric Gay, archivo)
ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del martes 8 de junio de 2021, el gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott habla en conferencia de prensa en Austin, Texas. (AP Foto/Eric Gay, archivo) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a slight lead over potential challenger Matthew McConaughey in a hypothetical race for governor, a new poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows.

According to the poll, Abbott has a one percent lead over McConaughey, which is “not statistically significant,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

The poll revealed the incumbent is favored by 39 percent of Texans surveyed while his potential celebrity challenger is favored by 38 percent.

In a previous poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, McConaughey held a 12-point lead over Abbott.

[RELATED: Could Matthew McConaughey be the next Texas governor? Polls show he has a good chance]

McConaughey has not confirmed his run for Texas governor but has hinted at it multiple times.

In a March interview with Crime Stoppers of Houston, the beloved Oscar winner said it is “a true consideration.”

[RELATED: ‘A true consideration:’ Matthew McConaughey hints at possibly running for Texas governor]

Texas’ gubernatorial election happens Nov. 8, 2022.

Per the candidate filing deadline, McConaughey has until Dec. 13, 2021, to get on the ballot for the March primaries.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: