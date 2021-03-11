‘A true consideration:’ Matthew McConaughey hints at possibly running for Texas governor

HOUSTON – Matthew McConaughey said he was truly considering a run for Texas governor during an interview with Crime Stoppers Houston.

McConaughey, 51, acknowledged the possibility of running for office during an interview on “The Balanced Voice” podcast about his best-selling book “Greenlights.”

While speaking on his current role as a parent and a University of Texas professor, the actor and Texas native briefly spoke about his next role in life.

“I’m looking into now, what is my leadership role?” asked McConaughey. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?”

Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO and host Rania Mankarious asked the actor if he was considering a run for Texas governor in his next lifetime, in which McConaughey answered, “It’s a true consideration.”

Last November, during an interview on the interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” McConaughey also hinted at a run for governor.

“I don’t know,” McConaughey said. “I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would be me.”

Republican Greg Abbott currently holds the governor’s seat in Texas, but re-election in the state happens in 2022.