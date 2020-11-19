Governor McConaughey? Actor says he wouldn’t rule it out

HOUSTON – Could there be a Gov. Matthew McConaughey in the future? The actor and Texas native said he’s not ruling it out.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner touched on his political ambitions during an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” about his best-selling book “Greenlights.”

“I don’t know,” McConaughey said. “I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would be me.”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor described the current state of politics as “a broken business,” but his aspirations could change if politics “redefines its purpose.”

“I could be a hell of a lot more interested,” McConaughey said.

McConaughey said he would like to help “rebind social contracts” and get Americans to start trusting each other again.

The next Texas governor’s race happens in 2022.