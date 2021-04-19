Could Matthew McConaughey be the next Texas governor? Polls show he has a good chance

Matthew McConaughey may be a viable candidate for Texas governor as more registered voters say they favor the actor over the incumbent Greg Abbott, according to a poll by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

According to the poll, McConaughey has a 12 point lead over Abbott.

The results found that 45% of Texas registered voters would vote for McConaughey, 33% would vote for Abbott and 22% would vote for someone else, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Looking deeper, the poll results also revealed that 30% of Republican voters answered yes to voting for McConaughey.

The potential candidate was also favored by 66% of Democratic and 44% of Independent party voters.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the poll which surveyed 1,126 registered voters was conducted April 6-13, about one month after KPRC 2 reported McConaughey said he was truly considering a run for Texas governor.

McConaughey has not said whether he would run as a Republican or a Democrat but has suggested he’s more of a moderate, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Texas’ gubernatorial election happens in 2022.