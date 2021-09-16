Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, other local icons to receive Houston Sports Hall of Fame rings

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Former Houston Astros player Craig Biggio throws out the out the ceremonial first pitch prior to game six of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The fourth annual Houston Sports Hall of Fame will showcase Houston sports legends – Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Andre Johnson, Guy V. Lewis, and Bill Yeoman – when the 2021 Houston Sports Hall of Fame inductees receive their Hall of Fame rings and have their plaques unveiled on the Walk of Fame at the GreenStreet Promenade on Tuesday.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. KPRC 2 will plan to livestream the event.

Andre Johnson

Guy V. Lewis, University of Houston basketball coach, lets out a war whoop as he is carried to the dressing room by happy fans after the Houston Cougars' upset over the UCLA Bruins in the Houston Astrodome, Jan. 20, 1968. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Bill Yeoman, former University of Houston coach, speaks at the Mayor's Breakfast as part of the College Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities Friday, Aug. 9, 2002, in South Bend, Ind. Yeoman is one of 25 inductees. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

The 2022 Hall of Fame Class will be announced following ring ceremony. Stay with KPRC 2 for that announcement.