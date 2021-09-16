Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, other local icons to receive Houston Sports Hall of Fame rings

HOUSTON – The fourth annual Houston Sports Hall of Fame will showcase Houston sports legends – Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Andre Johnson, Guy V. Lewis, and Bill Yeoman – when the 2021 Houston Sports Hall of Fame inductees receive their Hall of Fame rings and have their plaques unveiled on the Walk of Fame at the GreenStreet Promenade on Tuesday.
The event will be held at 4 p.m. KPRC 2 will plan to livestream the event.
The 2022 Hall of Fame Class will be announced following ring ceremony. Stay with KPRC 2 for that announcement.
