HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the Houston Downtown Management District and the Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas Foundation Saturday morning at a special ceremony that will recognize the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony began at 9 a.m. at Market Square Park, located at 301 Milam Street.

The ceremony is one of a dozen events commemorating 9/11 across the Houston area.

