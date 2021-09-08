These are ways to mark 9/11 across the Houston area

This Saturday will mark 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.
On the anniversary of the nation’s most tragic day, Americans will gather to observe the harrowing day that will never be forgotten.
[RELATED: University of Houston to hold event commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11]
Here are a few events commemorating 9/11 happening across Houston:
Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10
University of Houston Student Center South - 4455 University Drive, Houston, Texas
Admission: Free
For more event details click here.
September 11 Exhibition at the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. starting Friday, Sept. 10
Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts - 6815 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, Texas
Admission: Free
For more event details click here.
9/11 HEROES RUN
8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11
Houston City Hall - 901 Bagby Street, Houston, Texas
Admission: $31.50 - $130
For more event details click here.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony
8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11
Tomball Railroad Depot - 201 South Elm Street, Tomball, Texas
Admission: Free
For more event details click here.
Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, and noon - 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12
Lone Star Flight Museum - 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, Texas
Admission: Free for First Responders and up to three family members; $10 - $15 per person depending on age
For more event details click here.
Remembering the Heroes of 9/11: A D’s Tavern Charity Concert
7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11
D’s Tavern - 2717 North Alexander Drive, Baytown, Texas
Admission: $12
For more event details click here.