These are ways to mark 9/11 across the Houston area

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo tribute in Light, two vertical columns of light representing the fallen towers of the World Trade Center shine against the lower Manhattan skyline on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, seen from Jersey City, N.J. As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, Americans increasingly balk at intrusive government surveillance in the name of national security, and only about a third believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

This Saturday will mark 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

On the anniversary of the nation’s most tragic day, Americans will gather to observe the harrowing day that will never be forgotten.

Here are a few events commemorating 9/11 happening across Houston:

Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10

University of Houston Student Center South - 4455 University Drive, Houston, Texas

Admission: Free

September 11 Exhibition at the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. starting Friday, Sept. 10

Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts - 6815 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, Texas

Admission: Free

9/11 HEROES RUN

8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11

Houston City Hall - 901 Bagby Street, Houston, Texas

Admission: $31.50 - $130

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11

Tomball Railroad Depot - 201 South Elm Street, Tomball, Texas

Admission: Free

Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, and noon - 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12

Lone Star Flight Museum - 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, Texas

Admission: Free for First Responders and up to three family members; $10 - $15 per person depending on age

Remembering the Heroes of 9/11: A D’s Tavern Charity Concert

7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11

D’s Tavern - 2717 North Alexander Drive, Baytown, Texas

Admission: $12

