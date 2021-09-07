University of Houston to hold event commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11

HOUSTON – It has been 20 years since the September 11th terrorist attack on the United States.

Thousands of people died, and the entire country was devastated by the events that transpired, which shaped the nation’s future.

To commemorate the anniversary and honor the victims who lost their lives in the attack, the University of Houston will be holding a series of events on Friday, Sept. 10.

The events will be hosted by UH Veterans Services at the student center and will begin at 8 a.m. and continue through the day, according to a news release.

8 a.m. – 8 p.m., photo timeline exhibit at Student Center South corridor

9–10 a.m., 9/11 ceremony in the Student Center South Theater (Room 103)

10–11 a.m., reception at the Student Center South Theater (or immediately following ceremony)

People attending the events are encouraged to visit World Trade Center Memorial and Reflection Garden just outside the Student Center South Theater entrance. This memorial is the first and only piece from “ground zero” to be displayed at a Texas university, according to the release.

The events will last until 8 p.m. Visit the University of Houston website for more information.