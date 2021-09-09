Murder suspect in fiery quadruple homicide in southwest Houston shoots himself, HPD says

A possible murder suspect shot and killed himself after officers attempted to take him into custody about 8:20 a.m., according to Houston police.

Houston police said the suspect was related to the case at a fatal shooting and fire on Imogene.

Police said the vehicle at the scene was related to the Imogene case that was missing at the Imogene scene and a weapon was found at the scene at 6200 Alder that was similar to the one used at the original scene, but more testing is needed. Authorities said the suspect was a stepson to the father in the Imogene case and related to another person who died at the quadruple homicide on Sunday.

Police said the suspect was transported to the hospital where he died.

“You should not take family violence lightly,” an HPD officer said. “Obviously this is related to family violence...and that’s something that’s preventable if you reach out and get some additional help. There are so many resources to get help to end family violence.”

Here are a few resources for addressing family violence in the Houston area.

