2 adults, 2 children with gunshot wounds found dead at scene of SW Houston house fire, police say

4 people with gunshot wounds found dead at scene of SW Houston house fire, police say

HOUSTON – A man, woman and two children with gunshot wounds were found dead at the scene of a house fire Sunday, authorities said.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., fire crews with the Houston Fire Department were dispatched to a residence in the 7500 block of Imogene Street in response to reports of a house fire. Firefighters put the fire out shortly after arriving.

During a search of the home, firefighters found two adults and two children dead.

Investigators believe the deaths were the result of a domestic violence incident as there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

As of 11 a.m., police had not yet identified the victims.

The case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. The investigation is in its early stages.

This is a developing story. New information will be added here as it’s released.

Houston police provided preliminary information during a news conference at 11 a.m. Sunday. Watch the briefing in its entirety below.