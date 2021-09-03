‘We mourn the passing of our brother’: 17-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department who died of COVID-19 honored

HOUSTON – An employee with the Houston Fire Department who died of COVID-19 was honored at a funeral Tuesday, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association

Tanner Reed, 39, a 17-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department, was an engineer operator at HFD Station 10/B in southwest Houston. Reed began working with the department in 2003 and was promoted to Engineer Operator in 2012.

HFD will classify Reed’s death as a line-of-duty death.

Reed passed away Friday, Sept, 3. His is the Houston Fire Department’s fourth line of duty death attributed to COVID-19.

“We mourn the passing of our brother,” said Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. “We ask all Houstonians to keep Tanner’s family, friends and station crew in their thoughts and prayers. He leaves behind a daughter and many others who loved him dearly. His death is another grim reminder that we must continue to look out for one another during this pandemic.”