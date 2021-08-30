2 men charged in killing of New Orleans police detective each claim they were getaway drivers

Man accused in New Orleans detective's death appear in court

HOUSTON – Two men charged in the death of a New Orleans police detective each told investigators they were the getaway driver in the murder, according to prosecutors.

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, appeared in front of a judge Monday, charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder.

Both have criminal records and were out on bond at the time of the shooting.

Jackson and Jenkins claim they were driving the Nissan Altima used to leave the Grotto Ristorante in the Galleria Area on August 21, and two other friends committed the attempted robbery and the shooting.

Jenkins told investigators the Altima belonged to his girlfriend.

The two are accused of shooting and killing New Orleans police detective Everett Briscoe, 41, and injuring his friend DJ Riculfy, who remained hospitalized in the ICU.

The two victims were eating on the patio with other friends when prosecutors said two men tried to rob the group and opened fire.

Investigators said surveillance video caught the men in robberies at several other locations, targeting victims with expensive jewelry and watches.

Jackson and Jenkins were being held without bond, until a bond hearing in the next seven days.

Briscoe was a 13-year police veteran, a husband and father of two. He was laid to rest on Saturday.

