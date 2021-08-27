Suspects in shooting death of New Orleans police officer have sizeable arrest records, docs show

Investigators said murder suspects were out of bond with extensive criminal history

HOUSTON – Frederick D Jackson, 19, and his alleged accomplice, Anthony Rayshard Jenkins, 21, are no strangers to the justice system.

Both young men were out on bonds when, police say they killed off-duty New Orleans detective Everett Briscoe, 41, and shot Dyrin Riculfy, 43, who remains in critical condition.

Investigators say Jackson and Jenkins are in custody and charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder. There is a third person of interest but no information was released on that person in the Friday news conference, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

RELATED: Reward increased to $100K in killing of NOLA officer gunned down at Houston restaurant

Ad

RELATED: ‘How did this happen?’ Family, friends mourn death of off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in Houston

RELATED: $10K reward offered after off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot at Galleria restaurant

Here is a breakdown of their criminal record, according to Harris County Clerk’s Office.

Frederick D. Jackson, 19, Harris County Criminal Charge History (KPRC)