Ida’s Impact: See videos, warnings being shared on social media of Category 4 storm

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Utility workers play in the wind from Hurricane Ida as they wait for the storm to pass to begin repairs on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida made landfall earlier today southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The message for people in the area of Hurricane Ida... stay put. Several more hours of dangerous winds are ahead.

I count 4 mesovortices rotating around the outer portion of #Ida's eye, evident in the low cloud field. And the eye is now *completely over land*! I don't think I've seen this before with a storm over land. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/34i1ovISZp — Dan Lindsey (@DanLindsey77) August 29, 2021

One more scary closeup of #Ida coming ashore in Louisiana. The eye is remaining clear of high clouds, another sign that the storm is maintaining its strength. Also note the big convective blowup east of the eye, on shore. From #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/lfurwABpAp — Dan Lindsey (@DanLindsey77) August 29, 2021

The National Weather Service Office in New Orleans warns the wind speed is extreme and people should not venture out. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission also told people to stay off the roads. Curiosity could put people in danger and cause unnecessary issues for first responders.

3:15 p.m.: The eye is showing a more elliptical formation with multiple vortices. This an enhanced risk of damaging winds. The Extreme Wind Warning is still in effect. Stay safe and hunker down. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/IJMsJKw3gy — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2021

If you are in the path of #HurricaneIda, please stay off of the roads. Your curiosity is not worth the potential danger and the impediment to first response. https://t.co/V6ZRpQQJtH — La. Highway Safety (@LaHighwaySafety) August 29, 2021

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center shared footage from a Hurricane Hunter plane.

Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites pic.twitter.com/sjt970Yeiq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

Louisiana State Police shared video of conditions in Houma.

Current conditions in the Houma area and the New Orleans area. https://t.co/Y2pKf5FSss pic.twitter.com/Es1SRTDPdQ — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) August 29, 2021

NOLA Ready is New Orleans’ emergency preparedness campaign managed by the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness. The campaign tweeted about widespread power outages and 70 mile an hour wind gusts ahead of the worst of Ida hitting that city.

Widespread power outages across New Orleans. Conserve battery on your devices. Check https://t.co/8qMyEyN34Q for up-to-date maps. #Ida pic.twitter.com/VLVkW4n9H5 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 29, 2021

We are seeing consistent 70mph gusts across the @CityOfNOLA. We are still not at the peak and wind speeds continue to rise. Stay inside. pic.twitter.com/I7JzxGrYjg — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 29, 2021

St. Bernard Parish Government has shared video showing the progression of Ida as it moved ashore, along with another reminder that people who didn’t evacuate need to stay where they are and not go out.

Security camera footage from the Delacroix Yacht Club coming from the Delacroix back levee towards Bayou Terre Bouef. #ida #idahurricane #Category4 pic.twitter.com/jDnWiyT5j4 — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

Before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a 1 hour time span. #idahurricane #HurricaneIda #Hurricane #Category4 pic.twitter.com/9PL8V9KySA — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

President McInnis with a message from the Florissant rock dam. Stay home, hunker down and be safe. #Ida pic.twitter.com/nF9sSRXNON — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

NASA shared a view of Ida before landfall captured from the International Space Station.

Hurricane Ida is seen by @Space_Station crew member @Thom_Astro, hours before the storm’s landfall in Louisiana.



Observing hurricanes from space helps us work with partner agencies like @NOAA and @FEMA to support preparation and disaster response: https://t.co/9Agx7JVn5O pic.twitter.com/cjLcAM1Z54 — NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2021

