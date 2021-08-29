Partly Cloudy icon
90º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Ida’s Impact: See videos, warnings being shared on social media of Category 4 storm

Dawn Campbell, Director of Digital & Enterprise Content

Tags: Hurricane, Hurricane Ida, Weather, New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Utility workers play in the wind from Hurricane Ida as they wait for the storm to pass to begin repairs on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida made landfall earlier today southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Utility workers play in the wind from Hurricane Ida as they wait for the storm to pass to begin repairs on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida made landfall earlier today southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

The message for people in the area of Hurricane Ida... stay put. Several more hours of dangerous winds are ahead.

The National Weather Service Office in New Orleans warns the wind speed is extreme and people should not venture out. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission also told people to stay off the roads. Curiosity could put people in danger and cause unnecessary issues for first responders.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center shared footage from a Hurricane Hunter plane.

Louisiana State Police shared video of conditions in Houma.

NOLA Ready is New Orleans’ emergency preparedness campaign managed by the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness. The campaign tweeted about widespread power outages and 70 mile an hour wind gusts ahead of the worst of Ida hitting that city.

St. Bernard Parish Government has shared video showing the progression of Ida as it moved ashore, along with another reminder that people who didn’t evacuate need to stay where they are and not go out.

NASA shared a view of Ida before landfall captured from the International Space Station.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.